Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Paul
9h

We need to expand the Supreme Court to 13-same number as Circuit Courts. Recent SC decisions are destroying our democracy.

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David Betts's avatar
David Betts
9h

"Why has the modern American right abandoned the idea of a constitutional republic and embraced rule by strongman? "

Because that's their only path to achieve their goals which aren't ever going to be popular enough at the polls to happen democratically.

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