Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Stephen Wunderlich's avatar
Stephen Wunderlich
12h

May the Fourth be with you too Paul.

But I might point out that George Lucas’ birthday is May 14 and the day that Star Wars was birthed to the world was May 21 (1977) so those are pretty good dates to remember too.

Enjoy your vacation sir! 👍😊🙏💙💙💙💙

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barbara winslow's avatar
barbara winslow
11h

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN_9VqfVQ9c

Dont forget Kent and Jackson state

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