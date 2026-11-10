Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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fullEcon's avatar
fullEcon
6h

We are now living “the sci-fi books that these [men who are] ruling the world read when they were 13. And she said, ‘We are now all under the covers with these boys and their flashlights. And the thing is, they didn’t read them as warnings about how to preserve what’s good in us. They read them as instruction manuals.’ It’s absolutely terrifying.”

Jill Lepore

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Cushing Giesey's avatar
Cushing Giesey
6h

So glad the cyberpunktruck is gone! “The Axles of Evil”

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