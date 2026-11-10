Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
6h

I had forgotten completely about the Metaverse. Imagine what that $80 billion might have done to actually benefit humanity. The same mindset that poured those billions down the drain are pushing data centers and AI.

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PDP's avatar
PDP
6h

It's unsurprising that "tech lords" misinterpreted the messages of Gibson and others. They're astonishingly dense. It's why they can get on with Trump (an idiot, to be kind) and believe the current version of AI can become "superintelligence". Try finding a use case for what you've got first.

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