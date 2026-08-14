Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Scott Helmers's avatar
Scott Helmers
13h

As a retired small town family doctor, I advocate a federal national health program. Indeed, Medicare for All is the idea. But getting there by way of the buy in may be the most practical and possible--and probably the quickest. Getting to the end by the most expeditious means may be the principle.

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BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
13h

A good start would be if folks understood what a misleading ripoff private insurance Medicare Advantage is...looks good in the beginning, but once you're sick, surprise! You're not covered.

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