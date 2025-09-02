Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pkidd's avatar
pkidd
42m

“Richness of embarrassments” pretty much sums it up. And the irony of Cantor Fitzgerald placing bets on tariff failure is just too delicious. If it weren’t for the danger of it all it would be hilarious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Benoit's avatar
Benoit
42m

Cozying up with Russia and El Salvador at the price of losing Canada, Mexico, UK, Europe, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture