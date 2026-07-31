Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Anne H's avatar
Anne H
2h

Trump doesn't hire anyone for competence. He hires people who do as they are told and lie about it.

Sad really that the whole American government has come to this.

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PDP's avatar
PDP
2h

What a surprise: another Trump appointment, another disappointment. It's what happens when an imbecile makes appointments to look after his own interests as opposed to the interests of a country.

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