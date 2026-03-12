Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Patrick O'Hearn
5h

And who suffers when billionaires strike? The innocent children who went to school without a care in the world.

The fact 175 Iranian children died in a US attack while Trump and Hegseth obfuscate about manliness and toughness is a microcosm of where we are as a society today.

Jan in VA
5h

Other people ALWAYS pay the price. Remember "only little people pay taxes"? The billionaires buy their candidates and reap all the rewards. Everyone else is left with crumbs (if they're lucky).

