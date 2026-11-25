OK, I wasn’t going to post today, but I can’t resist.

As everyone knows, Monday was Impunity Day. Donald Trump and the tech-bro elite got what they wanted: Jensen Huang, who, sexual misbehavior aside, made betraying national security a key part of his business model, was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia. The claim from the elite and from Donald Trump, who played a key role in the reinstatement, was that Huang’s leadership was crucial, not just for Nvidia, but for the whole stock market and ultimately the U.S. economy.

The clear subtext went beyond Huang: U.S. capitalism, the edgelords of Silicon Valley insist, rests on a foundation of elite impunity. Hold billionaires accountable for anything — not just affairs with foreign intelligence assets and their own employees, but light treason for fun and profit — and America’s technology sector will implode. And when stocks surged after Huang’s return, they claimed vindication.

But as it turns out, all we got from this abandonment of accountability, this resounding affirmation that if you’re an oligarch, they let you do it, was … a one-day dead cat bounce. AI stocks and tech stocks in general are, as I write this, basically back to where they were before Impunity Day. All indications are that the deflation of the AI bubble has resumed.

So we got the degradation, the betrayal of national interest, the abandonment of ethical standards, the open season for corruption, for nothing.

Happy Thanksgiving.