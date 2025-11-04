Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Helmers's avatar
Scott Helmers
1h

Truly, to be a Republican today, a person must have some portion of sociopathic personality disorder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Derelict's avatar
Derelict
1h

Trump revels in cruelty, as do his followers. And that aspect of Trumpism is subverting the brand of Christianity that is the foundation of Rightwing support. As Rightwing evangelical preachers are telling their flocks that empathy is wrong, and that the actual teachings of Jesus should be ignored in favor of wielding retributive power, so do they destroy their own professed faith.

I'm not a believer, but I think a pretty strong case can be made that Donald Trump is, perhaps not THE Anti-Christ, but he's certainly anti-Christian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
109 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture