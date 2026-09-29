Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Sarah E Flanders's avatar
Sarah E Flanders
Sep 29

Because the Trump crowd believes that your wealth is the only part of your reputation that matters.

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Dan Bosko's avatar
Dan Bosko
Sep 29

“…Marco Rubio was widely considered a reasonable, thoughtful politician.” Not by me! I always recognized that he was a big ambitious nobody. That was proved when he went to work for DJT after having been humiliated by the Insulter-in-Chief. (Little Marco choked like a dog). Like Lindsey Graham and the countless other profiles in cowardice, Rubio has no self-respect and no guiding compass except his ambition. He is a shameful nobody like he always was.

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