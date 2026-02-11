Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Patrick O'Hearn
12h

I like to think the tide is turning. Just in the past three days, we have had:

- Olympians speaking out,

- The Bad Bunny Half Time show embracing a message of peace over divide,

- 4 GOP members of Congress voting with all of the Democrats to block Mike Johnson's attempt to limit Congress's ability to check Trump's tariff power

Alone, you could say they are one-offs. But together, they signal a bigger message: Americans are tired of the divisive, corrupt, dangerous, unaffordable period of the past year. And as the people of Minneapolis have shown, there is strength in numbers.

Tracy Mayne
12h

They closed the airspace of the most Democratic city in the US for 10 DAYS for “national security.” They closed airspace on 9/11 for 4 days.

What imagined emergency prompted this?

