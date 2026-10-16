Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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K M L's avatar
K M L
Oct 16

"Is he deliberately lying, or does he truly not know what’s going on?"

If he is talking, he is lying.

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Derelict
Oct 16

"If these numbers don't generate a blue wave, nothing will."

Sadly, there is at least a third of the voting public that will never, under any circumstances, vote for a Democrat. Republicans could mount an entire campaign nationwide of "We're going to confiscate your children and sacrifice them to Moloch on live TV," and these people would vote for that because the alternative is a Democrat--which somehow MUST be worse than feeding your own child into a woodchipper.

So I'm not anticipating a blue tsunami. I'll settle for control of the House. Flipping the Senate would be great. Getting enough Senate seats to make Fetterman meaningless would be fulfilling a fantasy.

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