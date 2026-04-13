Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Beckwith's avatar
Steve Beckwith
5h

What a nice breath of fresh air this morning.

Reply
Share
11 replies
Derelict's avatar
Derelict
5h

If the Hungarians can do it, so can we!

Reply
Share
15 replies
270 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture