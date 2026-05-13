Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Daniette's avatar
Daniette
9h

The biggest problem with Trump's single vision of trying to undo all of Obama's achievements is that they then become Trump's failures- meaning ours as a nation and world to deal with, hence the shit storm we're in.

Absolutely astounding stupidity.

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Arthur Sanders's avatar
Arthur Sanders
9h

Isaac Asimov's classic essay is still fully relevant. 'My ignorance is just as worthy as your knowledge' is probably hanging on many walls in U.S. homes.

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