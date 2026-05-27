Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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BreitMz's avatar
BreitMz
32m

Don’t forget their shitty independent electricity grid that has constant blackouts during storms and make people pay thousands of dollars to sustain it.

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Jeff Fulmer's avatar
Jeff Fulmer
27m

I've never been to Texas. Why is the Democratic brand so toxic there. Paxton is like Nixon, Hitler and Trump rolled into one and the Senate race is effectively even.

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