Paul Krugman

laura oshea
1h

Argentina gets a line of credit while the US takes food and medical care from Veterans and children!! When does Bessette give a shit about the US????

The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
1h

Trump’s Civil War

From The Guardian

“His ruthless use of the national guard to menace cities and political enemies is unprecedented. He is preparing for battle against the ‘enemy within’

But what undermines this new, Nobel-ready look of Trump’s is not only the absurd braggadocio, or even the confusion of the style and optics of peacemaking for the substance and hard graft it requires. It is the fact that he is fomenting war at home on his own citizens. I am not speaking metaphorically. Increasingly, serious analysts not prone to hyperbole are warning that Trump seems bent on provoking a second American civil war. The evidence is piling up.”

Donald Trump claims to be the president of peace, but at home he is fomenting civil war | Jonathan Freedland | The Guardian

From The Center for Strategic and International Studies

Q1: What is a civil war?

A1: Not all political violence is organized or a harbinger of a civil war. Modern scholarship defines a civil war as a state-based armed conflict between a government and an internal opposition group that results in 1,000 battlefield-related deaths. This cumulative death toll separates civil war from other forms of political violence like terrorism. Furthermore, there needs to be at least some proportion of deaths from both sides of the conflict, or it isn’t a civil war. It is a one-sided violence that, in the extreme, becomes genocide.

Is the United States Headed Toward a Civil War?

