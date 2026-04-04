Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
2dEdited

I’m not an economist. I’m a retired disabled social worker. So much of this is over my head but you and your guests do a great job of making these concepts accessible and relevant. My only contribution to combating mergers is dropping the rope. We’ve totally changed our spending habits and now buy “nearly new” from local ads whenever possible (and it almost always is). It puts cash in the pockets of neighbors instead of oligarchs, it reduces our carbon footprint, and it eludes nefarious data collection on our purchases. It has also been an unexpected source of spiritual growth. Turns out, we don’t need to be able to order anything we want and have it delivered in two days. Now, we’re more thoughtful in purchases. We acquire less stuff, spend less money and have more to donate. Like John Wesley said “ Earn all you can, save all you can, and give all you can.” https://wesley.nnu.edu/john-wesley/the-sermons-of-john-wesley-1872-edition/sermon-50-the-use-of-money/

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Jenn Borgesen's avatar
Jenn Borgesen
2d

I truly hope we can get her back in the chair at FTC once we can wipe MAGA off the bottom of our shoes.

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