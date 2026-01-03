Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Karel Tripp
7h

A country is invaded and its President and his wife are arrested and put on trial for being drug traffickers and possessing machine guns. But Putin who has bombed the stuffing out of Ukraine for the past 4 years and killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians as well as causing the deaths of more than a million Russian soldiers, is complimented, regaled and basically given carte blanche to do what he likes in the Baltics and Europe. Go figure……….this is absolutely a new low both for the administration and the US.

pkidd
7h

There’s an interesting piece in the NYT this morning on drug use in Silicon Valley, specifically of supposedly performance-enhancing peptides, bought on the black market from China. These are totally untested, unregulated drugs but the tech bro mindset is “I know better” than any government body. I think we can only hope they self-destruct before their access to power and money drag the rest of us into their odd and potentially harmful fantasies.

