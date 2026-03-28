Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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PipandJoe's avatar
PipandJoe
13hEdited

Yes, electrification is the key and if we did this we could maintain the same lifestyle and we do desperatly need the big projects like in Australia and China, but in the meantime, the way to make an additional dent in the short run until this can all get done is to conserve.

We do not have the luxury of time. That is often what I think is missing in the convesations.

Conserving can make a huge dent in one's energy and transportation bills (usage) in the short run and it is not that hard to do. People simply need to do so.

Sadly we are too spoiled by energy greedy appliances and the ability to hop in a car and go somewhere.

If you can afford an EV then that is great, but not everyone can afford a car payment at present.

So simply stop using fossil fuels as much as possible and find ways to implement solar as well. Stop traveling. I have a solar garden which was inexpensive and I try to drive as little as possible and yes, it does feel very painful on occasion as I love to go places and be out and about, I am not an indoor or stay at home type, but it has to be done. One can overcome the addiction however, and it is getting easier.

Yes, we need to make the switch but we do not have the luxury of time and that is the fact, so we will also have to do without and conserve in the meantime, as well, and this fact is not being driven home enough. We should have days we also stay off the road, no drive holidays and the public collectively could initaite these, we do not have to have government initiate it. Kind of like the no Kings protests, but also no fossil fuel protest days, since fossil fuel companies are enabeling this "king" as well as other autocrats.

Each year my uitily bill drops. First by 50% and now typlically 15-20% compared to prior years. I fill up the tank less and less, now once every 9 weeks, soon to be stretched to 10, etc.

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The Peaceful Solution-Plan B's avatar
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
13h

The surest way to get Democrats elected in November?

Defer spending until after the election.

If the economy is suffering between now and November, Democrats will be ensured victory.

The real star of the American economy is consumer spending, which accounts for 68% of GDP

Stop spending now, except on essentials. Defer spending, as much as possible, especially on big ticket items, until after the election.

Shop, but don’t buy. Defer that gratification for a short while.

It’s important to stop spending now so there will be two quarters of bad economic news before the election.

“It’s the economy, stupid” as James Carville famously told Bill Clinton. It was then, and still is, in politics. The reelection of His Royal Heinous is largely attributed to the state of the economy, misrepresented as it was by HRH.

Will HRH destroy the economy on his own? Maybe or maybe not. He’s already retreating from his ill conceived war with Iran because of the damage it’s doing to the economy. TACO.

He will try to find a way to prop it up (like lower interest rates and fake numbers from the administration) because the economy is his key to keeping power.

But why take a chance? A simple and painless deferring of spending until after the election will ensure a Democratic wave and almost surely make the Republican politicians fear The People more than the fear His Royal Heinous.

Please share and restack this comment, and feel free to copy and paste it on whatever social media you frequent.

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