Chad Bown, at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, has been my (and everyone else’s) go-to guy on tariffs since the first Trump administration. And although there have been, um, a few other things happening, the past couple of weeks have also been big on the trade policy front. So I thought I’d have a chat with Chad about where we are now. Transcript follows.

. . .

TRANSCRIPT:



Paul Krugman in Conversation with Chad Bown

(recorded 1/29/26)

Paul Krugman: Hi everyone, Paul Krugman again. It’s been a

pretty crazy week and some of it has involved trade policy so I thought that

for today’s conversation, I would talk to Chad Bown, who has

been my go-to tariff person for, I’m sorry to say, nine years, because this all

goes back to Trump 1, although that looks like trivial stuff at the edges

compared with now. And I thought we could talk about all of the tariff stuff

that’s going on behind all of the other dreadful stuff, which we hopefully

won’t have to talk about. Chad is at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and he has a book coming out with Soumaya Keynes, called, How to Win a Trade War. Stuff changes so often now you have to worry about books. Can

you actually do books? Anyway, hi Chad. Welcome to this session.

Chad Bown: Thanks for having me, Paul. It’s good to see you.

Krugman: Let’s talk a little bit before we get to the most

recent events. I mean, during the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump talked about

tariffs and raised some proposals, but I had the impression that most people

following it thought that what he would actually do would be more modest than

what he was talking about. And what we actually got was something that is way

more aggressive even than the campaign. Would you give us an overview of the

trade policy tariff events so far?

Bown: Yeah. And I think that’s the way to get into it.

And even easier is to put it in the context of what it was like in his first

administration, which you and I tracked quite closely. That was monumental at

the time. But all he did really in that first administration that was different

from what anybody else had done was raise tariffs on China.

Krugman: Right.

Bown: And average rates went from 3% to almost 20%. He

put tariffs on steel and aluminum, renegotiated the NAFTA agreement, but really

it was the China thing. And that was monumental at the time. This time around,

he did more than that on China in the first six weeks of his administration. He

put an additional 20% tariffs on China with those fentanyl actions in February

and March. And then tariffs on Canada and Mexico, tariffs on autos. And all of

that was before the really big Liberation Day announcement of April where

everybody in the world was now going to be hit with tariffs, too. And this

happened so quickly and it was so comprehensive. And yeah, he climbed down off

of the Liberation Day tariffs a week later and reduced them to 10% across the

board and then set up these negotiations with 130 something countries all at

once. But at the end of that process, you are now left with average tariffs,

not only on China, but on Canada, Mexico, on Europe, Japan, Korea, all of our

main trading partners that are much, much, much higher than they were before

this all started and really higher than they have been since second world war.

And it happened extraordinarily fast.

Krugman: Yeah, it drives me a little crazy when people talk

about TACO—Trump Always Chickens Out—because although he stepped back on a few

places, overall, tariffs are something like eight times what they were on

average. And although there’s some slippage there, in reality, it’s also quite

a lot higher, vastly higher than they were.

We talk a

lot about China and we talk about the EU and Korea and all that and Canada, of

course, there are really punishing tariffs being put on some emerging markets,

as well. On India, Brazil. I haven’t really followed how much impact those are

having, but it must be severe.

Bown: Yeah, it is. He’s done tariffs on everyone. But he

has put extra special tariffs on Brazil following a disagreement with

Lula and what they were doing with former leader Bolsonaro; a disagreement with

Modi in India about buying Russian oil led to India getting hit with extra

special high tariffs. So yeah, I mean, those countries are hugely impacted

along with other countries in South Asia. Initially in the first Trump

administration, when he only imposed those tariffs on China, the big companies

that kind of make all the supply chain decisions were thinking, well, okay,

we’ll move, we’ll set up a China plus one strategy. We’ll move our supply

chains to Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and set up shop there to be

able to export to the US market from there. Well, all those countries have now

been hit with tariffs of 18, 19, 20%, too. So really nowhere is safe in all of

this. And I think, companies especially are really trying to figure out where

this is going to settle down so that they can begin to make some of their

long-term decisions and investments about planning for the future.

Krugman: There have been some exemptions, right? I think

Apple does a lot of the iPhone assembly in India, and somehow or other, those

are not subject to tariffs.

Bown: Yeah, and this is where it gets complex for those

of us nerds that are really trying to track these things in detail and figure

out where the tariffs apply and where they don’t. You have to read the federal

register and part of the US government documentation process super carefully

and then wait for the guidance from the customs and border protection people to

tell you how to actually try to implement these things. But yeah, India was hit

with, I think it was a 50% tariff overall, but then they did carve out a huge

chunk of the electronics sector, I think out of recognition that Apple

had made big investments in India to try to move some of its supply chains for

the iPhone and things like that out of China. And if your long-term strategy is

to be worried about the problems with China, you didn’t want to really hit that

kind of stuff. So yes, there have been exemptions there.

You know,

we could spend the rest of our lives talking through the complexity of some of

these exemptions for the various tariffs. Not only are the levels high, but the

way that companies are being forced to implement them and the paperwork they

have to provide is mind numbing at this stage.

Krugman: I wonder a little bit about whether customs can

actually handle the complexity. Has there been any beefing up of staff or

resources for customs? How are they enforcing all of this?

Bown: I don’t know. We haven’t heard anything. And so

you can only imagine, because they’re the ones on the ground that have to

figure out ways to actually implement what the administration is doing in

practice and what they’re changing, seemingly every day. And it’s just got to

be one of the toughest jobs out there.

Krugman: Yeah, I mean, it’s also border protection. We’re

not going to get into the events, but isn’t it the same agency that is

supplying some of the people on the ground in Minneapolis?

Bown: Yeah. Customs and Border Patrol is part of this

whole thing. So there’s a lot going on there.

Krugman: My God. So where are we now? I mean, there’s the

headline tariff rates and then there are these carve outs and there are other

ways. I don’t think there’s a lot of actual smuggling going on, though how

would we know, but there seem to be a lot of ways to blunt the impact so that

the actual rise is not as big. I found that revelatory and also kind of

fascinating. Have you been tracking that?

Bown: Yeah, so, I think some of the examples really do

illustrate how complex this is. And one of the more interesting ones, I think,

is the automobile sector. They announced national security tariffs of 25% on

cars back in March or April. And these things were even going to apply to cars

coming in from Canada and Mexico. And if you think about the American

automobile industry, really it’s a North American automobile industry. There’s

a huge amount of investment across the three countries in these really just-in-time

supply chains that have emerged. So suddenly you put tariffs on cars and parts

coming in from one of these places. And the companies are really going to be

affected by that.

And so what they’ve done is come up with some sorts of exemptions where companies can say, “Well, even if I have to pay this 25% tariff, if I’m bringing the final vehicle

in from Canada, I can net out of that the value of the American content. So I

don’t have to pay the tariff on the full thing. It’s only the tariff on the

non-American stuff coming from Canada or Mexico.” So it’s not ultimately going

to be the full 25%, but as a data nerd, I can’t really figure it all out. I

don’t have the information to know how big that is. I’ve been told that maybe

seven or eight percent, so maybe the effective tariff for the cars is not 25

percent, even on Canada, Mexico. It may be just 17 or 18 percent. But that’s

the kind of thing where you really do have to know the details of the

regulations and then what options are open to you as companies and what CBP is

going to believe in terms of the paperwork that you provide to them in order to

make all of this kind of stuff work.

And they’re

really making it up in real time, right? It’s not as if we have a precedent for

how to do all of this. So it’s just enormously complex and ripe for error, ripe

for corruption, ripe for all kinds of bad things, which generally is why over

history we’ve tried to simplify this kind of stuff and avoid these kinds of

situations.

Krugman: Yeah, paperwork is a much bigger issue, certainly

than academic economists like me tend to factor for. We just think, “these are

rules.” But just the mechanics of it, it’s a pretty big deal. Actually, it’s a

very big deal.”

Bown: And a lot of companies don’t even know the

information they’re now being asked to provide. You never before needed to know

exactly how much of your car was American content. Right now, that’s an

incredibly valuable piece of information for you to have because you can reduce

your tax bill. But if you’re one of the big auto companies, you have to go to

all your suppliers and ask them, well, how much of your stuff are you actually

getting from the other suppliers and all the way down your supply chain? And

sometimes they don’t know. And so it takes time. I’m sure there’s a lot

of lawyers making money off of this, but it’s become a lot more costly.

Krugman: So even if it’s supposedly part of the free

trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, we’re saying that that doesn’t apply

to cars except for this content. Other stuff it still does.

Bown: Other stuff it still does if it complies with the

rules of origin, right? So if there is enough American, North American content

in it, then you can get the old tariff, which was typically zero. But again,

provided you can show the paperwork that you have complied with all of those

rules.

Krugman: Yeah, I didn’t know this, but it turned out that

basically a large part of stuff that was eligible to enter free of tariff from

Canada and Mexico was actually paying tariffs because the paperwork wasn’t

worth doing as long as the tariff rates were low. And now that they’re way up

there, we’ve had this sudden surge in actually applying for the tariff

exemption, which has blunted the impact of the tariffs. So there’s a hidden

cost in there. I think General Motors said it’s lost $4 billion to the impact of

tariffs, which is presumably mostly on North American stuff.

Bown: Exactly. It’s not only a question of having to pay

tariffs for the stuff that they might be bringing in from Canada or Mexico or

somewhere else, but they also have to pay tariffs on steel and aluminum, which

are now 50% if they’re importing any of those things. And some of the

automakers have had to start importing aluminum because there was this fire at

a major aluminum supplier in upstate New York, which supplied a ton of aluminum

for the automobile industry that’s basically been either offline or operating

at much lower capacity since September or October. So for the car companies,

it’s been one shock after another.

Krugman: I didn’t know about that. One of the things that

actually has been a shock just generally in this, I mean, we saw some of this

during the post-COVID supply chain stuff. You think of the immensity of the

world economy and that there must be multiple sources of supply, but sometimes

there aren’t. So you’re telling me the fire at one aluminum smelter in upstate

New York has really been a major blow to the auto industry.

Bown: Yeah. That’s been huge. I think another example of

that we saw last year with the rare earth saga. So when President Trump raised

his tariffs by 125% on stuff coming in from China back in April, China said,

“All right, we’ll stop selling you rare earths and that means you won’t be able

to make those things called permanent magnets.” I don’t think any of us knew

what a permanent magnet was before May or June. But all of the auto companies

said, “These things are absolutely critical for cars and if we don’t have

permanent magnets, we’re gonna have to shut down production. So Mr. President,

could you please work out a deal with China so that we could actually get rare

earths and permanent magnets flowing again so we don’t have to lay off a

million workers in our supply chain.” So that was one really big choke point.

And then

similarly when the Netherlands stepped in and had challenges with this company

called Nexperia, which is a semiconductor company. It has recently been bought

by China, but it was still producing the wafers in Europe. And it wanted to

remove the CEO for some reason. The wafers are kind of the pizza that comes out

of the semiconductor oven. They still had to get shipped back to China to cut

it up and then turn it into the little bits that then go into the car, that go

into the seats or the radios or whatever in a car. Well, Nexperia was a huge

supplier for auto parts makers. And the wafers were still going back to China,

but the Chinese government said, “We’re not going to allow the finished

chips to leave China to go to all the automakers to go into the cars.” So

again, that was another choke point that severely impacted the automobile

industry. So again, it’s just one thing after another, despite this not being

the first time that these kinds of things have happened.

Krugman: This is a great example of the interdependence in

the modern world economy. It turns out that cars depend upon wafers made in the

Netherlands but turned into chips in China. Actually, that stuff must be

tremendously high value per weight. So there’s also the shipping costs.

Bown: Well, maybe not. I’ve been told that some of these

chips cost eight cents. But we now live in a world where China has come to

specialize in those types of semiconductors. They’re really low profit margin,

high volume inputs. And China has just come to dominate that market so

everybody else has vacated it. And at the end of the day, China then

essentially has a monopoly and it’s something that they can weaponize if they

choose to do so.

Krugman: Wow, yeah. I talked to Henry Farrell and Abe

Newman about their book about weaponized

interdependence. They were

concerned about the US abusing its centrality in the world system. But it turns

out that we’re not the only ones who can do that.

Bown: 100%. And I think that’s been a lot about what

governments have been worried about the last couple of years—the vulnerability

of their supply chains and seeing how those things could be weaponized—and have

been working to try to do something about it.

Krugman: Just off the top of your head, could you say how

much the average tariff rate has actually gone up at the effective tariff rate?

Do you have an up-to-date number on that?

Bown: I have my own number, but I calculate mine sort of

a different way from everybody else’s. So what I do is I just look at the

policies. The US average toward China is not too far away from 50%. And for

other countries, it’s probably in the 20s. Now, my number tends to be higher

because what other folks do is they look at the ratio of the collected revenue

that you get from the tariffs divided by the amount of imports, which is a

super easy number to calculate. It makes a lot of sense that people use it. But

the challenge is once you impose tariffs that are really high, a lot of those

imports go away and a lot of that revenue goes away. And so the tariff doesn’t

seem to go up by all that much. And so that’s why I do it sort of on a policy

basis, but their numbers are probably more in the teens. So my numbers are

going to be slightly higher.

Krugman: Okay.

Bown: But again, there’s different ways you can

calculate it. It’s super hard. But however you calculate it, these are levels

that we haven’t seen in a really, really, really long time.

Krugman: Yeah, the question becomes, are we back to the

tariff rates of 1935? Are we back to the tariff rates of 1931? It’s a

significant difference because they did come down a bit from that peak, the

Smoot-Hawley peak, but from the point of view of history, did we just blow up

the system? Yes, we did. But the question is, is there a different game?

A different

question is, why haven’t we seen more inflation as a result of the tariffs?

That’s something where the possibility of tariff avoidance is really critical.

But on the other hand, the possibility that you’re just understating when you

look at the revenue because of stuff that we just stopped importing. Do you

have a view on that?

Bown: Yeah, that’s the mystery that we’re all kind of

tracking and trying to get the stories on. Alberto Cavallo at Harvard Business

School has got this Billion Prices Project and he kind of scrapes data in real time to kind of look at that.

My sense from looking at his work is that it’s sort of as we would expect,

comparable to what we saw in terms of the speed of the pass through of the

tariffs of the first Trump administration at a high level. But to your point,

there have been a lot of exemptions.

Things are

different this time around in the sense that they’re hitting different

products. So in the first Trump administration, they primarily went after

intermediate inputs. They stayed away from final goods, which would make you

think that it would take longer for those things to ultimately feed through to

end consumers like you and me, to feed through the supply chain. Now it’s been

hitting everybody, right? And so the first time around, it was just China. Now

the world has changed since Trump 1.0 and maybe there’s more opportunity to

source from outside of China than there was previously. So that would affect

things too. But I agree with you that some of this is just going to be products

disappearing. When we can no longer import something. And you hear anecdotes of

these stories all the time. And it’s not just the final goods that you or I

would buy, but companies saying, “Hold up. Don’t ship us things anymore because

we can’t afford to pay the tariff bill.”

That’s a

different thing for nerds to kind of track and to have feed into inflation

estimates. But it’s going to be a complicated story. It’s one that the nerds

are going to be focusing on and trying to figure out for a long time, I think.

Krugman: I have a whole kitchen cupboard shelf full of

Italian pasta. It turned out to be a false alarm, but we were talking about

100% tariffs on Italian pasta, which would have led to it disappearing from the

United States. And frankly, domestic stuff just doesn’t cut it. So I did

precautionary buying, which turns out to be, well, it’s all right.

Bown: Yeah. It’ll last for a while.

Krugman: [Speaking of Cavallo’s work] I keep a tab open for

the HBS Pricing Lab where they’ve been basically looking at retail prices for and

trying to sort out imports from other stuff. They’re currently saying that

prices overall are something like 0.6 or 0.7 percentage points higher, which is

short of what you would expect if you take the average tariff collections, but

not that much short. It’s like 0.6 versus 1.0. So the pass through is still

short of what you might have expected, but maybe it takes time. Other

people at Peterson have been doing modeling of the impacts, what did you think

that the tariffs were going to do?

Bown: Well, I think it’s really hard because if you’re

one of these folks that tries to model the impact, you’ve got to set the tariff

and then you have to figure out like, okay, what is the response going to be by

not only the little economic agents in your model, but what’s the response

going to be by trading partners and are they going to retaliate? And it’s

really just very difficult ahead of time to have set up your model to predict

all of that stuff correctly.

And so,

many of the results are going to then be dependent on the initial set of

scenarios that you considered. So I think looking back now, we didn’t really

see any of these scenarios play out where China retaliated, but it was

primarily through export restrictions. Canada retaliated, but it was only for a

couple of months. And essentially nobody else did retaliate. And nobody really

modeled that set of scenarios, I think, in their frameworks. So then given

that, I don’t think we should be too surprised to see differences come out in

terms of the predicted effects relative to what we saw in the real world. Plus,

the real world has other stuff going on too. We’ve got the AI boom and other

things, too. So it’s just really, really difficult to control for all of the

other things that are happening at the same time.

Krugman: History is really annoying. Can we just have one

shock at a time instead of all of this cumulative stuff? But let’s talk about

mechanisms. Part of the issue is the legal mechanisms

that have

been used. This is quite extraordinary, right? We’ve just ripped up 90 years of

US reciprocal trade agreements without any legislation. What’s your view on

that? Of course, there’s one big question mark hanging over that. Can we talk

about that for a sec?

Bown: Yeah. We’re waiting for this Supreme Court

decision on whether what the administration did last year with the tariffs is

constitutional or not, and whether it follows the laws in the delegation of

authority. That’s a really, really important question. Now, at one level, the

administration has said, like, “It doesn’t matter what the Supreme Court

decides because we’re just going to impose tariffs some other way. We’re just

going to replace all these IEEPA tariffs with these other laws that will allow

us to impose tariffs for six months and then we’ll figure something out.” So,

okay. But at the same time, if the Supreme Court says you need to refund a

couple hundred billion dollars in revenue that you’ve collected to all of the

folks that paid last year, that’s gonna make life difficult, as well.

So there’s

all these kinds of legal questions that are sort of swirling around. In my view

on this, one of the really, really important things is how this is feeding into

things with other countries. And so the negotiations that some countries have

had with the United States, they may have been trying to slow roll things and

say, “Well, let’s just see if we can get beyond this date for when the Supreme

Court makes its decisions and then kind of go from there.” And so the legal

uncertainty of this, I think, is feeding into what trading partners are doing.

I’m sure it’s also impacting how businesses are thinking about this as well.

And then all of the bigger picture questions that you’ve identified.

Krugman: I should interject that IEEPA is the International

Economic Emergency Powers Act, which nobody thought would be invoked. It’s

pretty weird to actually say we have an international economic emergency and

also the U.S. economy is the hottest it’s ever been and all of that stuff. I

think that about 70% of the tariffs fall under that. And the others are

national security, section 232. And I guess there’s some 301s, which is unfair

foreign competition, just to put that in the mix. And I guess the administration

is saying that there are other things. Although if there were, I’m not sure

they would have done something as legally fragile as IEEPA.

Bown: Yeah. So we’re waiting, right? And it’s funny, the

trade nerd community is now closely tracking the Supreme Court’s calendar and

knows when the Supreme Court has days blocked off on its calendar when it could

release things. And there have been multiple false alarms on that over the last

couple of weeks.

Krugman: Yeah, it’s a wild thing because I don’t know

anybody who thinks that this stuff actually is legal. (Of course, that may be

selective in who I talk to.) But the only question seems to be, does the

Supreme Court find some tortured justification? And with the special, as you

mentioned, refunds, that’s quite an issue, right? I guess Costco and some other

companies have already filed suit saying that they need to be refunded for the

tariffs they’ve paid. And that’s a huge mess. I wonder if they even have records.

In terms of

other countries, kind of the characteristic U.S. view has been that other

countries don’t have agency, they won’t respond, which has been mostly right so

far. Or maybe they’re doing other things. A lot of people expected a trade war

with tit for tat counter-strikes, and that hasn’t happened, at least so far.

What do you think is going on there?

Bown: So I think it depends on what countries we’re

talking about. And it sort of differed by country. I think you look at China,

they did retaliate. They retaliated with what they had the ability to really

punish the United States on and they were incredibly effective. They were also

effective at shutting off exports of soybeans, just like they were in 2018. But

this time what really got the administration’s attention was the export

restrictions on rare earth.

Canada did

try to retaliate and it just kind of wasn’t effective this time around. The

Europeans thought about it. And I think what’s different this time from their

perspectives, compared to 2018, 2019, is that back then, they targeted the

retaliation in a way that they thought could affect the president’s

decision-making. So for Canada, especially, there was the NAFTA negotiations

happening at the time. This was President Trump’s deal. He got the USMCA. He

wanted to see Congress pass it, right? He needed a vote in the Senate. But

because Canada was retaliating against American farm exports, the farm state

senators said, “We’re not going to pass your new trade bill, Mr. President,

until you get the tariffs from Canada and Mexico removed.” And so that was effective

back then.

This time

around, there really isn’t anything that is impacting the president’s decision

making in the same way. And then you look at things from Europe’s perspective

or Japan or Korea’s perspective, trade is important and it’s obviously

important for their economies. But there are these other more important things

like their military security, and NATO, and what Russia is doing in Ukraine,

and is the United States just going to completely abandon that? It’s been such

a big issue for Europe. I think that has taken priority over “should we

retaliate against the United States with tariffs” kind of question.

And with

Japan and Korea, similarly, right? They’ve got China right there. And we’ve got

American troops that President Trump has threatened to either force them to pay

more for, to keep having housed there, or he’s threatened sometimes to remove

them, which would completely force them to redo their military defense

strategies.

For me,

that helps to explain why there’s been kind of a muted response in terms of

retaliation. But that’s not the only thing in the trade front that countries

do, right? It’s what they do bilaterally with the United States, but there’s a

whole huge rest of the world out there too.

Krugman: So I want to just take a moment to enlarge on

that. At this point the U.S. is not providing any money to Ukraine. The United

States isn’t providing military aid. It’s all European money basically now

supporting Ukraine. But some of the weapons systems are still things that only

the United States can provide. The Europeans are basically buying it from the

United States and shipping it to Ukraine. So there’s a concern that the US will

cut it off. The US has already slow-walked some of that, but the Trump

administration could cut off crucial weapons systems, and their air defenses

are already kind of threadbare, which is why there’s no power in Kyiv as we

speak. So those kinds of things are a big deal. But let’s talk about the other

fronts.

Bown: Yeah, so countries are looking elsewhere and it’s

basically, “well, if the United States doesn’t want to accept our

exports…” A lot of economies—Canada you think of, but even a lot of the

countries in Europe are small, right? They need to export to get to scale. And

if the United States isn’t going to be the country that allows them to do it,

they’ve got to find somebody else. And in some instances, that’s China. We can

talk more about that. But what the Europeans have done over the last couple of

weeks is actually come to agreements with first Brazil and Mercosur and so the

kind of South American countries that are big ag producers, although that has

sensitivities for countries like France. So this is not a trivial deal

politically and we’ll see if it ultimately crosses the finish line in Europe

and goes through all the processes.

And then

this week, India which, historically, has not been the most free trader out

there. It’s taken baby steps over the last couple of years. But the EU signing

an agreement with India is kind of a big deal too. So I think those are two

examples of what the Europeans have been doing, saying, “OK, if the US is going

to be less reliable and wants to trade less with us, what else can we do with

other countries around the world?” And the Indians and Brazilians, seeing the

same thing from the United States, have politically at least decided to take

steps that they haven’t been willing to take before.

Krugman: Yeah, there’s been a lot of hype on India, Ursula

von der Leyen calling it the mother of all deals. Among other things, the

mother of all deals, I’d think, would have been the creation of the EU. But

anyway, it’s a trade area of 2 billion people. (I still remember some years ago

there was big hype about a new trade pact including 1.3 billion people, which

was the Iceland-China deal. And yeah, 1.3 billion people, of which 300,000 were

in Iceland.) But still, this is fairly significant. India has a big economy

these days, not what it once was.

Mercosur,

that’s an interesting one because it is being, it seems, slow-walked because of

French farmers. So yeah, how much do you think these sort of alternatives,

pivoting away from the United States, how much difference is this gonna make?

Are we really gonna be seeing a huge reorientation of world trade?

Bown: Not necessarily. I guess for me, what I’m thinking

about is kind of the counterfactual. If my initial reaction was, “I’m really

worried that with the United States closing off, the reaction of the rest of

the world is going to be to close off, too.” The fact that they haven’t closed

off and they’re even showing some moderate signs of trying to open up even a

little bit more to each other is kind of an interesting phenomenon, right? It’s

showing that this Trump populist view of the world isn’t yet taking hold, at

least politically, in all of these other places. But we’ll see. These deals

aren’t done. They’ve got to pass through their legislatures and go through the

political processes at home and politics in all of these countries is

extraordinarily difficult. So there’s a lot of uncharted territory there, but

it is fascinating to see.

And again,

this too is not unprecedented, right? In the first Trump administration, when

he pulled out of TPP on his first Monday in office, everybody thought that deal

was going to be dead. But no, Japan and Canada and all of the other countries

pushed ahead with that trade agreement anyway. It was just that the United

States was no longer a part of it. So the United States is kind of an outlier

in all of this. I think that’s what we’re seeing.

Krugman: That’s a big important point. I was among the

people who have been saying the United States is the hegemon. It’s hegemonic

stability. That’s what holds the whole thing together. If the United States

opts out, then it’s the 1930s again. It’s reciprocal. It’s trade wars. It’s a

Hobbesian world of trade war of all against all. And so far, that’s not

happening. So far, most of the world is continuing to conduct business as it

was, but without the United States.

Bown: Yeah. And that Carney speech in Davos was on this

point, right? A lot of these other countries, you might call them middle

powers, or whatever, but they’re small in an economic and in a trade sense, and

they really rely on a rules based system to be able to achieve scale to be able

to operate above what they would just be able to do if they were only trading

with themselves. So for those types of countries, this may be their only

choice. That they have to now actively try to engage with the other countries,

the smaller countries that are just like them out there in the world that want

to keep on in this kind of outcome. But we’ll see, right? It’s still early days

to figure out how the rest of the world is going to respond.

Krugman: Yeah, Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, who

owes his election to Donald Trump. The liberals were way behind until Trump

started the 51st state stuff and all of a sudden there he was. For once,

there’s a world leader I actually know a little bit personally. And I would

have said he’s absolutely unqualified for the position. He has a sense of

humor, he has a lot of technical expertise, he knows far too much economics. He

was the governor of the Bank of England. But he gave a really important speech.

It wasn’t a fire breathing speech, but he gave a really strong speech at Davos

where he said, basically, “We need to declare independence from the United

States.” I think his audience was basically the Europeans. He was saying, “We

need you, and you want to have this kind of world.”

But yeah,

it’s very early days. I just wonder about diplomacy versus geography. It’s

really hard for Canada to diversify away from the United States because we’re

right next door. And it’s a little hard. India, Brazil are basically far away.

They’re equally far away from the United States and the EU. So they can pivot.

And the EU isn’t that dependent on the US market. But for Canada, it’s really

kind of amazing to have Canada in this position.

Bown: Yeah. And what’s also been really interesting to

watch about Canada over the last two weeks or so is Carney’s visit to China

where he struck a little deal with them. Now, I think it’s important to

characterize the facts of what has happened there. So the history was, back in

the Biden administration, the United States imposed a hundred percent tariffs

on electric vehicles coming in from China, right? They were very worried about

what China’s doing in terms of subsidies and preferential treatment for its

automobile sector. And interestingly and importantly, Canada kind of matched

the policy.

Krugman: Right.

Bown: Canada did the same thing. At some level, it makes

sense. If the United States is going to do this, we’re in the same supply

chain, North America. We kind of have to do it, too, if we want to retain this

integrated North American supply chain. But the important thing was Canada did

it. They economically raised their tariffs on Chinese EVs to also 100%. China

retaliated against them, put tariffs on canola and some other farm products.

Canola is a hugely important export for Canada. And this was not the first time

that China has gone after Canada when Canada did something that was basically

in alignment with what American interests were, right? Thinking back to the

Huawei saga of the first Trump administration when they arrested the CEO of the

company coming to their border. That was also working with the United States.

Again, China retaliated against Canada for that. So that’s what’s happened.

But all

those things, at least the second action on electric vehicles and getting hit

with tariffs on canola, that was with Biden. And I don’t think President Trump

feels any kinship with Canada for things that they may have done for prior US

administrations, even maybe his own prior US administration. It’s “what have

you done for me now?” And instead, Canada just gets hit with tariffs. And so

Canada’s got to figure out what to do. So Prime Minister Carney goes to China

and said, Canada will import some small number—49,000 or something—electric

vehicles from China. And in exchange, China is going to reopen its market to

those canola exports. And it’s a minor thing. It’s just kind of reopening one

market, reopening another market. It’s not a huge trade agreement.

Initially

when that deal was reported, President Trump said, “Well, that’s a great deal

by Carney. He should get whatever deal with China that he can.” And then a week

later it was, “If Canada is going to do a deal with China, we’re going to hit

them with 100% tariffs.” So if I’m Canadian, I’m wondering, you know, what does

president Trump really think about this kind of thing, right? It’s not entirely

consistent.

Krugman: But yeah, it is important, I think, to say while

the EU-India thing looks much bigger, symbolically the Canada-China deal is

huge.

Bown: The symbolism is huge.

Krugman: Okay, so the rules-based system goes all the way

back to 1934, FDR and the Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act, and then the General

Agreement on Tariffs and Trade after the Second World War and so on. The US

seems to be, well, the US has really opted out. Is your sense that the rest of

the world is still going to try to follow GATT rules in trade?

Bown: I think the rest of the world still wants to

follow rules and trade. I don’t think that it’s necessarily going to always be

GATT or WTO, but maybe some sort of replacement, right? So we have

conversations now between Europe and the CPTPP countries about them potentially

doing something together. Some of those rules go a lot further than what’s in

the GATT and the WTO. And some of that is designed specifically to deal with

the fact that the old trade rules weren’t really enough to deal with the China

challenge and its non-market economy and the way it subsidizes its state-owned

enterprises. So you need some rules. I don’t think the old rules are

necessarily where all these other countries are going to end up. But yeah, my

sense is they want rules. And to the extent that trade between them could be

governed by rules, I think that’s something that they would much, much prefer

to do.

Krugman: We don’t know what the US scene will look like a

month from now, let alone in 2029, but if we have a non-Trump-like

administration going forward, will we kind of go back to something like a

rules-based system?

Bown: I think it makes too much sense not to. I think as

we’re gonna learn from this experience, governments—and our government

especially—is really bad at doing certain types of things, right? And kind of

running the day-to-day operations of companies is one of them. There’s a lot of

reasons why the old way wasn’t working. But having a really small number of

folks in the White House or somewhere who should be focusing on national

security issues and a whole lot of other things, overly influencing the day-to-day

operations of companies which know their own supply chains, their own customers

better, is just not the way to do things.

But

companies need rules. They need certainty. So my sense is that something has to

change at some level. I think the rules will be different. We have to figure

out what those rules are. A lot of lawyers in the United States, too, like

having rules, right? It’s just hard to imagine all of that suddenly

disappearing.

Krugman: We built a system that was very much in our image.

We’re a litigious society where lawyers rule almost everything. And we built a

world system where there are all these lawyers. And now, for the time being,

it’s all just whatever the president tweets. Business hates that.

Bown: Business hates that. But the big question is how

do we get those new rules? And I guess the one fatal flaw of the old GATT and

then WTO system is we didn’t have a way to legislatively update them. And so

when they kind of got out of date, when China comes along and it’s clear that

you need some new rules, there isn’t an easy way to just create those new

rules. There were efforts to try and then when they didn’t happen fast enough

and the problems became big enough, then you have someone like President Trump

who comes along and says, “Well, I’m just going to smash the whole thing.” But

I have to think at the end of the day, after the smashing is done, we’re going

to need some new rules. A lot of the new rules might look a lot like the old

rules, right? There may be a lot that we borrow from the past, but there’s

definitely going to need to be some new parts too.

Krugman: So, surprise, a system built in 1947 is not really

great for 2026. However, having no system at all is a big problem. That’s

actually a relatively optimistic take that you’re giving.

Bown: I don’t think it’s gonna happen immediately. And

so I am worried that there is gonna be this lawless period for a while, but

I’ve gotta be optimistic to get myself up in the morning. So yeah, I think

that’s a fair read on where I am.

Krugman: Yeah. I console myself with the fact that I’m not

CEO of General Motors, where at the moment, there’s a lot of headaches that are

just sort of abstract for me.

Okay,

thanks so much for talking.

Bown: Thanks again, Paul. It’s great to be here.