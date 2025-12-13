Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian's avatar
Brian
7h

Ah, I love this thin raft you two have created.

The collection of thought leaders gathered in my inbox. Adam Tooze, Heather Cox Richardson, Paul Krugman, meet me each morning before dawn, coffee in hand, with stories from the World that Makes Sense.

The Right is in a statistical race of violent domination and piracy, one click one like; the attention economy front line on the war of ideas. Hard to get past the outrageous and insulting barbed comments to anything of value.

My favorite people live on, in this enclave, and commune with us every morning. Thank you both for keeping the spark. We must take and learn from this hothouse of culture, and spread it across the Commons, common humanity.

How do we export this, how make it a part of us? A reasoned voice and governance? Again, thank you. This AM, I am thinking of the many kindnesses across the World when Covid struck, the mutual sacrifices, the sequestering for love and a purpose.

When the bastards have had their way, we will build again. This entire schema here feels like a pre-amble to the words:"This Shall Not Stand!"

I know that there are many now, working, with their heads down in concentration, to make it so.

That is to say: Read you every morning. Both of you. Do not let up. and, Spread the news.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Bronwyn Fryer's avatar
Bronwyn Fryer
7h

Fascinating conversation, though I admit some of the deeper economic stuff is a bit over my head. I’m a 71 year old Europhilic Vermonter who lived in Germany. The last time I visited, I was totally shocked by the train situation there — it was much worse than I ever remember even in Italy. It’s hard to believe that the once-famed Bundesbahn had sunk so low. At any rate, it will be interesting to see how the U.S. crawls out from under this proto-fascist regime we’re suffering under. I doubt I have the years left to escape the shadow of ruin, but crossing fingers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
136 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture