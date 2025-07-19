Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
Jul 19

These two are way over my head on this but as I was listening, I kept thinking that it all comes down to the fact that we have a madman, an outright lunatic, a certified moron, a demented idiot at the controls, and there’s no way to understand in a traditional rational sense where the hell any of this is going. Paul and Adam finally came around to that at the end. Trump can f-up a one car parade, but we’ve put him in charge of the largest, most complex economy on the planet. What could possibly go wrong?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Mainie's avatar
Mainie
Jul 19

Ask AI:

Who are Trump’s main trade advisors and how did they get the USA to a position where America’s exports are falling and China’s are rising?

Here’s a breakdown of Trump’s key trade advisors, their strategies, and how their approach has contributed to declining U.S. exports and China’s export surge:

👥 Key Trade Advisors

Peter Navarro – Senior Counselor for Trade & Manufacturing

• Longtime Trump trade hawk, author of Death by China.

• Championed aggressive tariffs using Section 301, “reciprocal tariff” strategies, and border‑adjustment taxes to protect U.S. industry ￼ ￼.

• Credited with driving early trade war actions and pushing confrontational rhetoric toward China ￼.

Jamieson Greer – U.S. Trade Representative (from Feb 2025)

• Former chief of staff to Lighthizer, now leading trade negotiations ￼.

• Oversees implementation of trade policies including tariffs, countermeasures, and trade deals.

Howard Lutnick – Commerce Secretary (from Feb 2025)

• Wall Street executive turned trade advocate.

• Supports reciprocal tariffs and backed Trump’s trade intervention agenda ￼ ￼ ￼.

Stephen Miran – Chair, Council of Economic Advisers

• Architect of the “Mar‑a‑Lago Accord,” aimed at targeting dollar valuation and trade imbalance ￼.

Kevin Hassett – Director, National Economic Council

• Coordinates economic policy and defends tariff campaigns as “not a trade war” but necessary to curb trade deficits ￼.

📉 Why This Strategy Hurt U.S. Exports and Boosted China

1. Tariff Escalation Backfired

• Trump’s tariffs under Navarro and company provoked hefty retaliatory tariffs from U.S. partners, disrupting exports.

• The ifo Institute found U.S. exports could drop by as much as 22% due to these tariffs ￼.

• U.S. goods exports fell 5.2% in May, pushing the trade deficit to a record $96.6B ￼.

2. China Leveraged Diversified Markets

• Despite U.S.-China tariff escalation, China shifted exports to Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America ￼.

• Chinese exports rose ~5.8% in June despite a steep 16% drop in U.S.-bound shipments ￼.

3. Supply Chain Realignment

• U.S. importers rushed goods into the U.S. before tariff deadlines—then pivoted supply chains to Southeast Asia (e.g. Vietnam) ￼.

• China restructured its trade flows, maintaining global growth while minimizing dependence on the U.S.￼.

4. Tariffs Didn’t Solve the Deficit

• Despite aggressive protectionism, U.S. trade deficit grew (still >$1T in 2023), while exports stagnated.

• Forbes estimated that U.S. exports to China were $160–$201 billion higher without the combined Trump‑Biden tariffs ￼.

🚩 Bottom Line

Trump’s trade playbook—designed by Navarro, Greer, Lutnick, Miran, and Hassett—prioritized high tariffs and economic confrontation. While intended to revive U.S. manufacturing and shrink deficits, this approach ended up:

• Undermining U.S. export performance

• Driving importers and exporters to seek non-U.S. markets

• Strengthening China’s diversified export network and eroding U.S. trade influence

• Leaving America vulnerable to supply chain disruption and higher prices domestically.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture