Marketing note: I have a new ebook, Navigating the Chaos: Chronicles of Economic and Political Madness, which uses material from this Substack to construct a thematic narrative of the past two years and the issues that Democrats must now address to build an enduring progressive movement. Available from Amazon, Kobo, Bookshop, and Nook.
The video:
Nothing will happen until jan 2029
This was excellent. One thing I would point out is that this moment requires everyone in the Democratic Party to be brave, and sadly, Jeffries and Schumer are not that, not the leaders the moment needs. As for the debt discussions, the Dems, while they face a balancing act, cannot be seen as capitulating. When the public senses that the Dems have faltered, and compromised too much, it will be the end of this last chance.