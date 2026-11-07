Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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SKY's avatar
SKY
1h

Nothing will happen until jan 2029

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Terence's avatar
Terence
20mEdited

This was excellent. One thing I would point out is that this moment requires everyone in the Democratic Party to be brave, and sadly, Jeffries and Schumer are not that, not the leaders the moment needs. As for the debt discussions, the Dems, while they face a balancing act, cannot be seen as capitulating. When the public senses that the Dems have faltered, and compromised too much, it will be the end of this last chance.

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