Sara P
11h

So according to the definition of Luddite I am one. I have tried to turn off AI on my phone, computer with marginal success. I have gone kicking and screaming into the 21st century. I only recently put google wallet on my phone to go to Starbucks and pay for my latte. I resist these changes but I see myself being forced to accept some of them. I am in my mid 70's and have seen tremendous change in my lifetime. I drive an EV but all the sensors driving me crazy beeping etc. I fight back in my own mind by reading books, and any low tech activity I enjoy. I believe I am being swallowed up by these changes and there is absolutely nothing I can do about it.

Thanks for the chat,Martin and Paul.

Bill Southworth
11h

Quick note on the AI talk: we keep mixing up algorithms and models. Algorithms are the tools (gradient descent to train, a decoding rule to write). The surprising behavior comes from the learned model—billions of tuned parameters shaped by data. In short: algorithms build the stadium; the model plays the game.

What’s new isn’t machine “thought” so much as scale. Feed a fixed architecture oceans of text and compute, and you get a very capable statistical engine for next-token prediction. That’s why translation and speech went from punchline to pretty good—better data, bigger models—not because the machine “understands” like we do.

Is it “intelligence”? Depends on your definition. Economically, think of it as a general-purpose tool with uneven, task-level impacts. It’s already strong at middle-tier analysis and drafting; it’s weak at common sense and real-world manipulation. Don’t expect “robot plumbers” soon.

On productivity and jobs: history warns against both doom and hype. Big gains usually arrive after firms reorganize work (the electricity story). Right now we see a rush to bolt “AI” onto everything—some useful, some fashion. Expect churn in white-collar entry roles, complements for highly skilled workers, and rising value for hands-on trades.

Market structure matters. AI is oddly capital-heavy (data centers, power), which favors incumbents—though surprise entrants can still appear. Policy should focus less on metaphysics and more on basics: competition, worker adjustment, and reliable measurement of real productivity gains.

One language fix that helps clarity: don’t call the behavior an “algorithm.” Call it what it is—a large learned model that generalizes well. Real progress, yes. Consciousness, no.

