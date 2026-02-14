Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Anne H
4h

Everyone is going to die. This is generally underappreciated. The issue is always how and when each individual gets there.

Keys are preventing very early deaths (everything with pregnancy, newborns, kids), preventing traumatic death (cars and guns broadly), delaying mid life deaths (trauma and chronic disease including cancer, depression) and focusing on quality of life for everyone (mental health, disability, excellent end of life care).

Discouraging vaccines, encouraging dirty air and water, letting guns rule, shutting access to health care but for ERs and reducing the viability of a health care career are meant to meet which health goal?

Emma
4h

Revoking haitian tps is beyond stupid. Someone should just run ads in Florida all day long and ask the white republicans how many of their parents and grandparents they want to kill. That state would go blue next year.

