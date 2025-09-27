Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JB's avatar
JB
10h

I still have a hard time wrapping my head around the apparent fact that Americans are okay with dictatorship and the end of due process and all that provided inflation is manageable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
Richard House's avatar
Richard House
10h

Your writing and the people you present continue to be thoughtful and dynamic but this one falls a little short. Morris, however knowledgeable doesn’t put racism (the Southern Strategy was openly discussed in 1968) or misogyny (anti ERA became part of the Republican brand in the 1970s) in the forefront even though Trump and Vance ran a decidedly racist and misogynistic campaign. Another thing never discussed is why the Democratic candidate has won the popular vote in 7 of the last 9 elections. Finally, maybe it’s not a good idea, electorally, to poll everything. Just speak out loudly, often and with conviction and try to convince the electorate of your position. To the extent that’s happening now, it’s working.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
156 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture