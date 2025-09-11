Paul Krugman

End Times Poetry
11h

The New York Times, since last night, has described Charlie Kirk in every headline as "charismatic".

"Charismatic."

Like Jesus.

He was a Christian bigot, openly homophobic and Islamophobic, anti-feminist, a conspiracy theorist, and an active disseminator of misinformation. When questioned by Congress about January 6th, he pleaded the Fifth.

He said that gun deaths are "worth it" because they preserve the God-given right to own guns.

He said that "Democrats stand for everything that God hates".

He was shot just as he was declaring a non-existent epidemic of transgender mass shootings.

But still "charismatic", according to NYT.

Like Jesus.

Monroe Bryant
11h

Take er easy, PK. Appreciate all you do to provide clarity in today’s world.

