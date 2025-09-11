I was planning to take today off anyway, because I just spent a frantic day preparing for travel. Obviously given events it’s a good day to shut up in any case.
I may or may not be able to post tomorrow. More or less normal posting will resume Saturday: I interviewed former BLS commissioner Erica Groshen.
The New York Times, since last night, has described Charlie Kirk in every headline as "charismatic".
"Charismatic."
Like Jesus.
He was a Christian bigot, openly homophobic and Islamophobic, anti-feminist, a conspiracy theorist, and an active disseminator of misinformation. When questioned by Congress about January 6th, he pleaded the Fifth.
He said that gun deaths are "worth it" because they preserve the God-given right to own guns.
He said that "Democrats stand for everything that God hates".
He was shot just as he was declaring a non-existent epidemic of transgender mass shootings.
But still "charismatic", according to NYT.
Like Jesus.
Take er easy, PK. Appreciate all you do to provide clarity in today’s world.