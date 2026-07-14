Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
don's avatar
don
10hEdited

Trump is the IDIOT, who started this mess, he should pay for it with the billions he swindled from the U.S. people. It now sounds like he wants the Nobel peace prize for stopping it, whenever the hell that is, in the next 10 years.

Reply
Share
60 replies
Mike Marsh's avatar
Mike Marsh
10h

Sounds like the multibillionaire oil pigs are gonna get richer and richer no matter what this war is just another excuse to screw the consumers all over the world.

Reply
Share
12 replies
378 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture