Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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PDP's avatar
PDP
4h

What a disgrace this man is. I think it would be reasonable to question whether he's human or not. He certainly shows no human feeling at all.

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pkidd's avatar
pkidd
4h

NT reported today that the press room at the Pentagon is now designated a “SCIF” (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) and reporters have to request an individual personal meeting to ask questions. So much for transparency.

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