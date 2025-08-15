Paul Krugman

Gloria Wetzel
12h

I am so grateful for your bravery and intelligence. Both signs of a Nobel prize winner🇺🇸♥️

Fred Branstetter
12h

I watched and listened to the Donald's most recent press conference before his trip to Alaska. I must admit that it was hard to stomach his stream of self back patting and self aggrandizement. As I watched him I began to suspect that his use and love of tariffs was much more personal than portrayed. He was so proud and happy that he had both the power and ability to use something that he could use to target against other countries and to lord over other political leaders. As he was doing this he kept saying how much he was helping the country and all of the people in the country by making "them" pay. It was a classic salesman pitch and rationalization. Then he went on to say how say how many business deals he was closing for the benefit of the country. Two examples were the revenue from the computer chips going to China, making NATO countries increase defense spending and buying the weapons from the US. This was followed by bragging that the US was not sending any weapons to Ukraine buy selling them. It was a sad moment as I saw incompetent failed business man trying to show that how great he was at making deals and not understanding that making others in the world pay more tribute to the US is not any policy but just the confessions of a small time extortionist.

