Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
5h

I think republicans are salivating at the prospect of finally being able to cut social security. They have hated it since it was passed along with Medicare and Medicaid. It is a political problem, not a math problem.

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Hari Nair's avatar
Hari Nair
5h

Clinton's surplus was due to Social Security taking in more money from payroll taxes than it paid out. Bush promptly took that surplus and cut income taxes on the wealthy. And everyone laughed at Al Gore's "lockbox".

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