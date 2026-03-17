Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
1h

During a press conference yesterday (16 Mar), Trump was asked if he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and if he thought France would help with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. His response? “We don’t need anybody. We are the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest military, by far, in the world. We don’t need them.”

So...does the US need NATO support, or not?

Me thinks he might not know what he is doing...https://nuancematters.substack.com/p/the-international-fall-out-from-the?r=1cwd5h

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pkidd's avatar
pkidd
1h

Our former allies are doing to trump what we need US citizens to do: say “We don’t believe or trust you and will no longer cooperate with you.” NO KINGS!

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