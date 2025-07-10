Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Peter
Jul 10

You know they know how guilty they are by how loudly they scream that this should not be politicized. Musk and Trump gutted NOAA and NWS. Kerr County refused to pay for a $50,000 engineering study. That failure was used by the Texas Legislature's Republicans to deny a $1M grant to build an alert system. Bottom line - children and adults are dead because Republicans refused to do what was necessary to prevent those deaths. There should be criminal prosecutions. There will not be.

freebird
Jul 10

The coda was first written by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy about the 1929 Mississippi flood. We have been dealing with this insouciance concerning the downtrodden since then. A state as rich as Texas saying that they did not have funds for an updated warning system is rich.

