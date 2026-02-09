Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Mike Thieme
11h

Appreciate the column. The Epstein people didn’t have sex with underaged girls - there’s no such thing. They raped the underaged girls.

The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
11h

Economic Warfare

From No mercy/No malice

By Professor Scott Galloway

“We frame economic power as a contest between capital and labor, but the real star of the American economy is consumer spending, which accounts for 68% of GDP. The Great Recession saw a 3.4% drop in consumer spending — at the time, the most severe year-over-year decline since World War II. The U.S. economy registered a 9.8% drop in consumer spending during the second quarter of 2020, when Covid shut down the world as we knew it. In both instances the U.S. government responded aggressively, spending hundreds of billions, primarily on bailouts, to pull us out of the Great Recession, and trillions, primarily in direct aid, to get us through the pandemic. The lesson? When consumers stop spending, American leaders start listening. As Geo Hussar explained to his YouTube followers at the end of September, “this is not seizing the means of production, but seizing the means of consumption,” adding that if every American dropped their consumption, on average, by 2%, “that would be the most loud and potent form of protest.”

From Professor Erica Chenoweth:

“The third thing that successful movements do is they innovate new tactics. This is very important because movements that tend to over-rely on a single technique like protests, like demonstrating every Friday, something that becomes very routinized, end up succumbing much more quickly first of all to protester fatigue, but the second thing is they often subject their participants to a higher risk of repression or communal violence from opponents.

So movements that are capable of having the capacity to shift to methods of dispersion, like stay-at-homes or strikes or forms of economic noncooperation, tend to be much more effective because they have the capability of maneuver when the state begins to ramp up violence against them.”

https://www.carnegiecouncil.org/media/podcast/20201116-protests-perspective-civil-disobedience-activism-erica-chenoweth-deva-woodly

From Professor Paul Krugman

“So how can we make a Trump implosion more likely? The public can help by doing what Target’s customers and Disney’s audience did — make it clear that they will stop paying money to institutions that lend aid and comfort to the authoritarian project.”

From The Peaceful Solution-Part 1

How much do you want to stop His Royal Heinous and the fascist takeover of the country?

Enough that you’re willing to make a small sacrifice? Like altering your spending habits for a month or two or three? That could be all it would take to get the attention of the oligarchs (formerly known as The Robber Barons in the first Gilded Age, also The Fat Cats, The Greedy Bastards).

A brief demonstration of We, the People’s, power of the purse could persuade them to quit supporting HRH and the politicians who enable him.

We quit spending, except on essentials, businesses lose money, stock market goes down, Greedy Bastards pay attention to our demands.

