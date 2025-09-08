Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Susan A
17h

What Bessent really excels at is propaganda. He is masterfully deliberate in how he chooses words to get listeners to buy into his spin. Like the non sequitur about lab leaks to pander to the conspiracy theorists (and maybe take a jab at China?), it's instructive to pay attention to how he uses official titles of other world leaders.

For example, Putin is always President Putin. Ditto for President Trump. But Zelensky is just plain old 'Zelensky' with no title given. The clincher is how he has twice called Xi Jinping, 'Party Chairman' Xi, a serious (and erroneous) put down of the top leader of China. People here may have missed it, but I have no doubt that Xi and the Chinese authorities - who value the concept of 'giving face' - heard it loud and clear just like his latest not-so-veiled reference to a lab leak which, of course, implicates China.

All of this calculated pettiness may give Bessent a momentary tingle, but I personally feel that it will backfire. Maybe not today, but one day. Meanwhile, we should all listen carefully. Thanks for shedding some light on this amidst all the financial hijinks he is pushing.

Kristin Newton
17hEdited

How can we rid our government of these truly vile Trump cronies? It’s so obvious to the whole world but it just keeps getting worse. Is this the fatal flaw of democracy?

Remember that﻿ Hitler Dismantled a Democracy in only 53 Days. Joseph Goebbels would later marvel that the National Socialists had succeeded in dismantling a federated constitutional republic entirely through constitutional means. “The big joke on democracy,” he observed, “is that it gives its mortal enemies the means to its own destruction.” Trump: ‘I need the kind of generals that Hitler had’….

Please take a look at this: ﻿ ﻿

How Hitler Dismantled a Democracy in 53 Days - The Atlantic: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2025/01/hitler-germany-constitution-authoritarianism/681233/

