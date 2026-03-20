Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Paul
8h

Good move. Get some rest. I know I need a break.

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EcstaticRationalist
8hEdited

I realized this morning that Trump doesn't just want to be a dictator. He aspires to a House of Saud style of absolute hereditary despotism, where he and his family essentially own the country and mete out benefits to supporters.

You can go back to bed now.

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