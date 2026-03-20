No real post today. I don’t have it in me. Just a few scenes from the accelerating collapse in America’s reputation and influence.

Item: The Danish Broadcasting Corporation, roughly speaking Denmark’s equivalent of the BBC, reports that two months ago Danish forces were prepared to blow up runways in Greenland to prevent a possible U.S. attempt to seize the island by force:

Item: During a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister, Donald Trump was asked why the U.S. didn’t inform its allies before attacking Iran. He replied, “Because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

Item: Pete Hegseth angrily attacked news coverage of the war:

The media here — not all of it, but much of it — wants you to think, just 19 days into this conflict, that we’re somehow spinning toward an endless abyss or a forever war or quagmire. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Definitely not a quagmire, now 20 days in:

I think I’m just going to crawl back under the covers.