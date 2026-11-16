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Early in the morning on Ground Stop Day I flew to Chicago to speak to economics educators. It was supposed to be a day trip, with an evening flight back to NYC. So like many others, I got caught in the nationwide flight chaos. I got through it relatively unscathed: I found a hotel room near the airport and got home only 24 hours late. It was much worse for many others – families with children, the elderly, those who couldn’t afford a hotel room, and so on.

How did we get to the point where an unforced error — it wasn’t weather, it wasn’t a terrorist attack, it was simple incompetence — could inflict so much damage on a rich, technologically advanced nation? To use the old line: Gradually, then suddenly.

According to federal officials, the immediate cause of the problem was a failed router upgrade at a remote radio facility in Arkansas, combined with a so far unexplained issue at a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas. So far there is no specific reason to doubt this story, just the fact that Trump officials lie about everything. But in any case, the real question is not the specifics of what happened Friday but how a basic federal function like air traffic control could have deteriorated to the point where minor, local problems could bring the whole system crashing down.

Remarkably, the sudden disruption of air travel was a disaster foretold. Just two months before the ground stop, the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office warned that the ongoing effort to modernize air traffic control was a rush job that was all too likely to go wrong:

The Federal Aviation Administration has struggled for decades to modernize its outdated air traffic control systems, which are critical for safe and efficient flight operations. In May 2025, it launched an initiative to accelerate these efforts. FAA has made progress implementing this initiative, but it could be prioritizing speed over costs and air traffic disruptions. For example, FAA doesn’t have a lifecycle cost estimate or master schedule for related projects. Without them, the agency could end up causing air traffic disruptions or prolonging reliance on severely outdated systems.

And sure enough …

But why are the FAA’s systems so outdated? And I mean outdated: The agency is planning to phase out floppy disks by 2028.

The answer is that the FAA isn’t unusual. In the U.S., government at all levels — federal, state and local — runs on outdated software and hardware, with legacy systems basically held together with paper clips and rubber bands. During the Covid crisis, as states scrambled to provide temporarily enhanced unemployment benefits, we learned that many states were still administering benefits using systems running on COBOL, a programming language introduced in 1959.

This reliance on antiquated technology isn’t because government workers are stupid. It’s because for many decades they haven’t been given the resources to upgrade their equipment. America used to have a government that invested in the future. But ever since Ronald Reagan declared that “…government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem”, critical government functions have been starved of funds for investment.

Here’s federal nondefense investment spending as a percentage of GDP:

Indeed, Republicans have often opposed paying for even the most obviously necessary government investments. For example, in 2019 a Republican Congressman from Wisconsin voted against a bill that would have provided badly needed funding to the Federal Aviation Administration. His name was Sean Duffy andhe’s now Trump’s Transportation Secretary. When Americans needed reassurance that this mess would be sorted out quickly, Duffy held a press conference in which he blamed the Democrats and lavished sycophantic praise on Donald Trump.

The truth is that the foundations were laid for a revival of federal investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted in 2021 under Joe Biden. This law included $25 billion for the FAA. But days after taking office Trump issued an executive order pausing spending under that bill. And Duffy then tried to implement a rushed renovation, ignoring warnings that this uncoordinated renovation, carried out without, among other things, consulting aviation employees, risked exactly the kind of disruption we just experienced.

Government in America is not only underfunded; it is also seriously understaffed. I know that this runs counter to popular mythology — a mythology carefully promoted by Republican politicians and their mouthpieces like the Heritage Foundation. Under this mythology, America is besieged by a vast, useless federal bureaucracy. But the truth is that even before Elon Musk’s DOGE came along with its chainsaw, federal employment had been on a long downward trend as a share of national employment. That trend accelerated after Republicans took control of the House in 2010 and forced President Obama to impose austerity policies:

In case you’re wondering, the 2020 spike in federal employment reflected two factors. First, there’s a spike in employment every 10 years as the federal government hires temporary workers to carry out the Census. In 2020 there was also a temporary hiring surge because extra workers were hired to deal with the Covid crisis. But this temporary rise in government employment quickly faded away, with just the beginnings of a recovery under Biden.

And then came DOGE. DOGE utterly failed in its promise to reduce federal costs by trillions of dollars and, in fact, it almost surely worsened the budget deficit by, among other things, slashing the number of IRS auditorsand hence undermining tax collection. Elon Musk and his gang of twentysomething vandals did, however,manage to fire or drive out an astonishing 13 percent of the federal work force in a matter of months.

These drastic job cuts weren’t based on careful evaluation of which jobs could safely be eliminated, based on consultation with experts who actually knew how government agencies worked. Instead, the Muskovites came in with an attitude of arrogant ignorance: They knew nothing about the agencies of which they became temporary overlords, but believed themselves to be so much smarter than the people working at those agencies that they didn’t need to check with those people before wielding their chainsaws.

In the end, they disrupted many essential government functions, and in some cases agencies scrambled to rehire the workers who had been laid off.

Did DOGE help cause the air travel disaster? My guess is that we’ll eventually find out that it did, but we’re just beginning to piece together exactly what happened.

What’s already clear, however, is that DOGE’s attitude of arrogant ignorance was central to the FAA modernization program. That GAO report makes it clear that there were strong reasons to worry that the program was being rushed without adequate thought or consultation. It’s also clear that Duffy and his subordinates ignored these warnings, presumably believing that whoever was advising them was smarter than all those timid experts and bureaucrats — those who had survived the DOGE cuts.

Or to put it differently, tech broligarchs — who are still highly influential in the Trump administration even though Musk has left and DOGE is no more — still love the motto “move fast and break things.” And that’s exactly how the Trump administration operates. On issues as small as repairing the Reflecting Pool and as big as going to war with Iran, the administration has moved fast — ignoring normal procedures and expert advice — and ended up breaking things.

And one of the things it broke over the weekend was U.S. air travel.

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