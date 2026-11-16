Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Scott Helmers's avatar
Scott Helmers
7h

I love the words, "arrogant ignorance." That is perfect for so many and so much having any relationship to MAGA. And I might note that calling these people "vandals," while appropriate, does disservice to the Vandals of history who were probably far more competent and successful.

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
7hEdited

My federal agency was never given enough money to upgrade our computer systems, and when we got some money we had to go on the cheap with predictable results. Then finally we lucked out and received a decent appropriation. We began to upgrade our customer-facing, information and service system. Our committed staff made great strides in the first year, working jointly with technical contractors. Then Obama installs a tech czar from Microsoft in the White House, who stops all our progress because according to him, the entire government should operate from a single website. As if he never heard of search engines that can get people exactly where they need to go! A single website for the entire government was insane! So there went our project. I was eventually revived but not to the same level it could have been. In my experience, bureaucrats are not the problem as often as the political appointees are. They come in wanting to make a big splash, too often with insufficient knowledge and appreciation of the agency they are tasked to overhaul.

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