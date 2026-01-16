Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

I feel like we are reaching a breaking point with all the craziness and chaos and are stretched to our limit.

Will the stretching break us or will it cause a bounce back before snapping as enough people become aware of how insane a lot of this really is.

If one looks at what is happening, it is in full contrast to our Constitutional values, our identity as a democracy, adherence to the rule of law, morality, our cultural sense of right and wrong and fairness.

Boats blown up in the ocean when apprehension and a trial would have been the norm.

Citizens shot because ICE officers know that there will be no consequences for their excessive use of force and that they can do things that put others in danger while they wear masks to hide their identity.

A president to claims he will take a territory from a NATO ally, simply because he "feels like it" ignoring the fact that we already have a base there, a base that they would have been happy to let is expand if we had not threatened to take them for ourselves.

And the list goes on.

Appears to be completely unqualified for the position Paul, thanks for the warning…as if we needed another reason for the billionaire cabals coup on our republic!

