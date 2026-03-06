Paul Krugman

Susanne Bjørnbak Sayers
9h

As a Dane and European it now feels downright patriotic to install solar panels! And if you have an EV, the V2X technology could virtually turn your home into a small power station. Which is exactly what we have decided to do. No more reliance on energy from volatile and hostile powers. And in case of a crisis we will be part of the solution by being able to send energy into the central system rather than tapping it

103 replies
Shah Jawad
9h

7 in 10 Americans are against the war and it's already driving up fuel prices around the world. We need renewables and we need peace.

6 replies
