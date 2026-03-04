Paul Krugman

Brian
6h

Which country am I talking about? What FREEDOMS are supported in Iran, or the USA? Enforced disappearance, no habeas corpus, Thousands are arbitrarily detained, aiming for 70,000 in unaccountable concentrations camps (we have NO way to know what’s going on in there. There are even an unaccountable concentration camp for children), While Iran has coerced confessions. On women, Iran makes them subordinate. HERE IN THE USA, SNAP is gone, and women’s bodies and healthcare are not their own. While Iran also stands out, and is much worse than the USA for now, . Amnesty reports that women remain legally subordinate in multiple areas, girls can still be married at 13 [Or raped by rich men in the US, age 9] or younger with judicial permission [or the US courts looking the other way for years. Still NO ONE ARRESTED.] In Iran. authorities intensified compulsory-veiling enforcement using surveillance tools including facial recognition. While the US monitors ALL US CITIZENS for every thing they buy, everything they scroll, and every interaction they have, political parties, all friends, family, every fart at night (seriously.) So, we sort by: muslims, minorities, undocumented workers and opposition of any race. Looks like we are ON OUR WAY!! While we have freedoms, Crocket (too uppity) is 160 votes behind Talarico, with DISRUPTIONS IN DALLAS could have made that happen. Which one does MAGA want as a contender? We really gotta ask: what FREEDOMS do we still have? We’re further along than we think or admit to.

Arthur Sanders's avatar
Arthur Sanders
6h

And the mob boss is already threatening to stop trade with Spain because they refused to have their based used; that will surely make other nations feel eager to assist the war.

