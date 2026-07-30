Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Terence's avatar
Terence
8h

My reaaction to the Fauci hearing was sadness. Fauci, one of the world's foremost epidemiologists, has made enormously distinguished contributions to his field and his country, in fact, the world. For him to end up, at 85, being harangued and insulted by hysterical, lying, amoral, cretinous ignoramuses, is shocking, and the entire country should be ashamed.

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HKJANE's avatar
HKJANE
8h

Paul’s right, and it’s worse than most people want to admit. This isn’t spin anymore. Spin at least respects the audience enough to lie convincingly. What we’re watching is a movement that’s stopped bothering to make the lies plausible, because plausibility was never the point. The point was always submission. Can you say the sun didn’t shine yesterday and get the room to nod along? That’s not persuasion. That’s a loyalty test.

This is a different animal than garden-variety political lying. The Fauci hearing wasn’t oversight, it was liturgy. The blackout that never happened, the grocery ID that doesn’t exist, the wildfire smoke blamed on Canadian raking habits — none of it needs to be true. It only needs to be repeated by the right people in front of the right cameras until repetition does the work truth used to do.

The scary part isn’t that they believe it. It’s that belief stopped being the requirement. Compliance is the requirement. And a party that requires compliance instead of belief isn’t really a party anymore. It’s something else, and Orwell already gave us the vocabulary for what to call it.

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