Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Mahoney's avatar
Bill Mahoney
8h

He's not "delusional", he's lying. Shouldn't that be the default at this point? "We" keep trying to argue with "them", trying to persuade someone sonewhere with logic. They're not arguing, they've already decided. And now they are acting on those decisions. And a really big part of that action is LYING.

Reply
Share
81 replies
Stacy1946's avatar
Stacy1946
8h

Everything Trump does--EVERYTHING--is manifestly harmful to the people of this country and all over the world.

Reply
Share
1 reply
356 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture