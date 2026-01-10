Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Jeff Wykoff
12h

I would like to insert a different direction of thought into the dialogue. And that is while from a regime change/oil seizing strategy there is no obvious benefit to the interests of the US, there were a couple of very large benefits to the Trump administration by taking these insane actions: 1. Distraction (anyone talking about the Epstein files and DOJ thumbing their noses at Congress, the courts, and the MAGA base? Nope.); 2. Chipping away at the rule of law and the US’ reputation for justice and democracy (it has been proven that is over and not hypothetical); 3. Intimidation and use of force without any checks on power (dissuades dissent and opens the door to others to expect irrational and violent action at anytime); and probably not lastly 4. Proof that “flooding the zone” works. I could keep going but my point is that we are seeing, in real time now, what (as just one example) decent people living in Germany in the 1930s saw unfolding in slow motion over years. Only what took years back then happens now in weeks. I anticipate more of this to come, with unfortunately increased insanity as there doesn’t seem to be any power internally or externally that can stop these people. They have no boundaries or decency. I think people need to acknowledge what is truly, foundational, going on in a big picture way and start calling things the way it is, not with heads in the sand. Before it’s too late.

Linda Williams
13h

Is this self-destruction deliberate? Who would profit from the weakening of the U.S.? Who is a good friend of Donald Trump?

