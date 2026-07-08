Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Robert N Abernethy's avatar
Robert N Abernethy
2h

His Obnoxiousness was always pathetic.

Under all that bluster & behind the constant flurry of lawsuits was a pathetic posturing weakling.

It’s a wonder that it took so long for the world to catch up.

New Yorkers have known for over 60 years.

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Scott B's avatar
Scott B
2h

The most depressing fact: “ Trump is who he is, and a nation that elected him twice simply can’t be trusted.” Only a nation of fools could have elected this putz twice.

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