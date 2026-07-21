Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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EFK's avatar
EFK
3h

Morning from Québec, our reaction (among friends and family) so far seems to be 'huh, look at that, the US doing US things. Meanwhile, did you see the world cup / municipal politics / the latest federal announcement?' I'm personally looking forward to our next defence announcement, the JAS Gripen fleet from SAAB should be coming soon, maybe after finalizing a partnership with Ukraine to manufacture drones. It's exciting days here on the national unity front.

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parigot1950's avatar
parigot1950
3h

I, for one, (a EU citizen), am boycotting all US goods and services, as much as possible, until further notice. I would urge non-US citizens around the world to do the same, until the US rejoins the ranks of civilized nations.

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