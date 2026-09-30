Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
Sep 30

Trump is such a clueless old blowhard that aside from posting those crappy AI pics on Truth Social, he doesn’t even understand what AI is, how it’s built, or what it does. a loud, ignorant fossil babbling about “genius tech” while having the brainpower of a busted toaster, stumbling through the digital world like a deranged clown lost in his own circus.

Reply
Share
70 replies
Mike Marsh's avatar
Mike Marsh
Sep 30

Makes the rich richer and keeps track of the citizens by invading their privacy, destroying their water creating higher electric bills. It’s all bullshit just more control over the populist.

Reply
Share
22 replies
641 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture