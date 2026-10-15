Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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VP's avatar
VP
Oct 15

> will do what the post-Covid shock didn’t: get entrenched in expectations

The fact that the 9% post COVID inflation led to almost no change in consumer behavior or expectations strongly suggests that Americans fully understood it was a temporary shock caused by COVID related trade complications.

Until, however, Americans walked into the ballot box in 2024 and turned into the idiot American voter.

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Ed S's avatar
Ed S
Oct 15

The only thing Trump is inflating for the good (HIS good that is) is the billions he has stolen from his suckers for buying his bullshit scams like his meme coin (they've so far lost over 4 billion on it!) and stolen from us, the taxpayers. Man I pray it is a monster blue wave so all the investigations can start on day one and dog his tired old ass for his final two years. Shame we have such gutless republicans in congress that would never help convict him and get him out of there early. He's a thief and has committed treason by taking Russia under his wing, again, by buying their diesel fuel so they can keep their murderous rampage against Ukraine going. I know Trump will never be held to account for any of his crimes, he'll be dead too soon for that, but let's hope his scummy family will face the music at least.

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