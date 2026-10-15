One of the great ironies of American politics is that Donald Trump won the 2024 election basically because a significant number of credulous voters believed his promises to bring prices down beginning on “day one.”
What actually happened was that America, along with the rest of the world, experienced a temporary surge in inflation in 2021-22, mainly because of the lingering effects of Covid disruptions. And voters still blamed Joe Biden for that surge.
But by 2024 the war against inflation had been largely won, at startlingly low cost — the recession many analysts claimed would be necessary to get inflation down never happened, but inflation came way down anyway.
And then Trump snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
There is still some controversy among economists about how much responsibility Biden administration policies bear for the 2021-22 inflation surge. My view is, very little. But there is no question who is responsible for the resurgence in inflation: this is all on Trump, first the tariffs and then then the Iran war.
And there’s a big risk that the succession of inflation shocks will do what the post-Covid shock didn’t: get entrenched in expectations, so that we will need a recession to get inflation back down.
I’m in Oxford, giving the James Martin Memorial Lecture this afternoon. So that’s all for today.
> will do what the post-Covid shock didn’t: get entrenched in expectations
The fact that the 9% post COVID inflation led to almost no change in consumer behavior or expectations strongly suggests that Americans fully understood it was a temporary shock caused by COVID related trade complications.
Until, however, Americans walked into the ballot box in 2024 and turned into the idiot American voter.
The only thing Trump is inflating for the good (HIS good that is) is the billions he has stolen from his suckers for buying his bullshit scams like his meme coin (they've so far lost over 4 billion on it!) and stolen from us, the taxpayers. Man I pray it is a monster blue wave so all the investigations can start on day one and dog his tired old ass for his final two years. Shame we have such gutless republicans in congress that would never help convict him and get him out of there early. He's a thief and has committed treason by taking Russia under his wing, again, by buying their diesel fuel so they can keep their murderous rampage against Ukraine going. I know Trump will never be held to account for any of his crimes, he'll be dead too soon for that, but let's hope his scummy family will face the music at least.