Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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On Traumatic Narcissism's avatar
On Traumatic Narcissism
4h

Oligarchy = Fascism. Oligarchy is government by the selfish. Fascism is government by the vicious. Seems you can’t have one without the other.

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Sage Radachowsky's avatar
Sage Radachowsky
3hEdited

The system is rigged for the rich in every way and always has been. It's the root structure of capitalism to keep the people poor and overworked for the rich by control of the land as a commodity instead of a right as evidenced by Daniel Shays and the Regulators waging a rebellion against the oligarchy, only to be put down ruthlessly by mercenaries from Boston at orders of Washington in 1787. Controlling land as a commodity keeps most people poor and paying for land access, either rent or mortgages plus taxes these days, thus keeping most people desperately selling labor to not go homeless, thus keeping supply of desperate labor sellers high, thus keeping the price of labor low, and it's an endless cycle of the many working for the few. This is the root that needs to be spoken, the unmentioned elephant in the room. After this, all Krugman says is spot-on.

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