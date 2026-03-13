Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cecil Bothwell's avatar
Cecil Bothwell
8h

If only some administration had tried to bend our economy toward sustainability … oh, Biden. Right.

Reply
Share
56 replies
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B's avatar
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
8h

A Demented Megalomaniac Has Complete Control of Our Nuclear Weapons

From Heather Cox Richardson March 11

“Eisenhower recognized that economically dispossessed people were natural targets for political and religious extremists. They could easily be manipulated by a strong leader to back a cause—any cause—that promised to resurrect a world in which they had enjoyed prosperity and cultural significance.

Such extremism had been dangerous enough in the hands of the Nazis, but 1945 gave quite specific shape to Eisenhower’s fears. The atomic bomb, unleashed by the United States over Hiroshima and Nagasaki in summer 1945, changed the meaning of human conflict. If a charismatic political or religious extremist roused a dispossessed population behind another war, and if that leader got his hands on a nuclear weapon, he could destroy the world.”

Reply
Share
9 replies
361 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture